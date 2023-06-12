Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Receives $27.91 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.91.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BE. TheStreet lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Bloom Energy Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of BE traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.24. 4,117,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,533,965. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 2.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.59. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 177,786 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $3,210,815.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,971,468.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 6,501 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $117,278.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 459,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,295,910.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,223,800 over the last 90 days. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 230.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

Featured Stories

