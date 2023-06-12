BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Shares Sold by Tyler Stone Wealth Management

Tyler Stone Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,324 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HYT. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 299,100.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $8.74. The company had a trading volume of 505,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,791. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.81. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $10.37.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0779 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.