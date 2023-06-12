BitShares (BTS) Achieves Market Cap of $25.10 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 5% against the dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. BitShares has a total market cap of $25.10 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00009912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002247 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002986 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001303 BTC.

About BitShares

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,991,754 coins. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

