BitDAO Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.27 Billion (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 12th. BitDAO has a market cap of $1.27 billion and $2.42 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitDAO has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. One BitDAO token can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001633 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitDAO Token Profile

BitDAO launched on August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitDAO’s official website is www.bitdao.io. The official message board for BitDAO is medium.com/bitdao.

Buying and Selling BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world’s largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

