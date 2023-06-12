BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Stock Price Down 7%

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) shares traded down 7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.10 and last traded at $19.12. 243,318 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 505,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BTAI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

BioXcel Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.47. The company has a market cap of $565.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. Analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, insider Javier Rodriguez sold 1,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $48,766.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,350 shares in the company, valued at $118,842. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $1,039,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Javier Rodriguez sold 1,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $48,766.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,854 shares of company stock worth $2,083,524 over the last quarter. Insiders own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BioXcel Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 205.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 411.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the period. 42.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. It also focuses on utilizing cutting-edge technology and research to develop therapeutics solutions. The company was founded by Vimal D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.