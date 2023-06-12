Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, an increase of 696.2% from the May 15th total of 7,800 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 148,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of Biocept stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.88. The stock had a trading volume of 69,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,987. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.79. Biocept has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $40.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
A number of analysts have commented on BIOC shares. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Biocept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biocept in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary clinical diagnostic laboratory assays designed to identify rare tumor cells and cell-free tumor DNA from blood and cerebrospinal fluid, or CSF in the United States. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.
