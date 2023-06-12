Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, an increase of 696.2% from the May 15th total of 7,800 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 148,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Biocept Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Biocept stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.88. The stock had a trading volume of 69,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,987. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.79. Biocept has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $40.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Biocept alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on BIOC shares. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Biocept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biocept in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Biocept Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biocept stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Biocept, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.69% of Biocept worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary clinical diagnostic laboratory assays designed to identify rare tumor cells and cell-free tumor DNA from blood and cerebrospinal fluid, or CSF in the United States. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.