Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,336 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics were worth $11,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $31,369.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,862,839.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,628 shares of company stock worth $55,477 in the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.75. 94,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,924. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average of $25.14.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its portfolio includes internal product candidates that are directed to oncology applications.

