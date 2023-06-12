Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 32000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Benton Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 7.83 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.56.

Benton Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Benton Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, palladium, and lithium resources. The company's projects include the Far Lake project located west of Thunder Bay, Ontario; and the Abernethy property located southwest of Kenora, Ontario.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Benton Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benton Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.