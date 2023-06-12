Belong Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLNGW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Belong Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLNGW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 90.2% from the May 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Belong Acquisition Stock Down 16.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLNGW traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,081. Belong Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Belong Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belong Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.