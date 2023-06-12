Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Director Sells 10,299 Shares of Stock

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) Director Stuart A. Randle sold 10,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $745,956.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,533.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

Shares of BECN traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.77. 535,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,834. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.71 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.02 and its 200 day moving average is $59.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,645,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,433,000 after buying an additional 1,270,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 467.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,313,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,141 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,577,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 301.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,969,000 after buying an additional 637,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth $23,585,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Several analysts recently commented on BECN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday. Zelman & Associates downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

