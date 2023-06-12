Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 115 ($1.43) price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VOD. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.18) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 85 ($1.06) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 100 ($1.24) to GBX 95 ($1.18) in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 185 ($2.30) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 114.50 ($1.42).
Vodafone Group Public Price Performance
Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 74.88 ($0.93) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 87.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 90.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of £20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.56. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of GBX 73.96 ($0.92) and a one year high of GBX 132.04 ($1.64).
Vodafone Group Public Announces Dividend
About Vodafone Group Public
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
