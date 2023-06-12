Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 115 ($1.43) price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VOD. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.18) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 85 ($1.06) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 100 ($1.24) to GBX 95 ($1.18) in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 185 ($2.30) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 114.50 ($1.42).

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 74.88 ($0.93) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 87.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 90.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of £20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.56. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of GBX 73.96 ($0.92) and a one year high of GBX 132.04 ($1.64).

Vodafone Group Public Announces Dividend

About Vodafone Group Public

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.34%. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,222.22%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

