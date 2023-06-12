Barclays Lowers Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target to $16.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PTEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.36.

NASDAQ:PTEN traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.09. The company had a trading volume of 233,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,519. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.29.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $791.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.41 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 31,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 150,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

