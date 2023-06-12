Bank of America Boosts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $160.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZS. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. KGI Securities lowered Zscaler from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Zscaler from $145.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $127.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $168.58.

Shares of ZS opened at $150.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.81 and a beta of 0.84. Zscaler has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $194.21.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $849,587.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,491,423.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,540 shares of company stock worth $2,976,625 in the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

