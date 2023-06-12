Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Ballantyne Strong Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:BTN traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.58. 5,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,163. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $50.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58. Ballantyne Strong has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $3.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ballantyne Strong

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ballantyne Strong stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Ballantyne Strong worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

