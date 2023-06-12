Baby Doge Coin Price Hits $0.0000 (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Baby Doge Coin has a total market cap of $209.43 million and $3.24 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002796 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000110 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000382 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00018416 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00006877 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

Baby Doge Coin is a token. It was first traded on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 213,927,337,760,900,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 213,932,588,368,095,008 with 152,133,552,025,386,048 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $3,904,993.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

