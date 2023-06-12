Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Insider Sells $2,145,240.00 in Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) insider Mary G. Puma sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $2,145,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,823,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS traded up $8.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $180.89. 604,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.48. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.41 and a 1 year high of $182.57.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $254.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $647,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 152.1% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 145,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,368,000 after purchasing an additional 87,703 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

See Also

