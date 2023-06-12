Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) PT Lowered to $201.00 at Loop Capital

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Loop Capital from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $210.88.

Shares of AVY opened at $162.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.13. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $151.62 and a fifty-two week high of $204.37.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $160,880.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,776,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,590,693,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,555,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,172,978,000 after purchasing an additional 41,032 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,242,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,923,000 after purchasing an additional 39,266 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 34.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,216,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,543,000 after acquiring an additional 561,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,128,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,891,000 after buying an additional 73,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

