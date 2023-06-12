Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Short Interest Down 69.2% in May

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the May 15th total of 134,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 682,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Avant Brands Stock Performance

AVTBF stock traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching 0.11. 127,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,581. Avant Brands has a 52 week low of 0.10 and a 52 week high of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.14.

About Avant Brands

Avant Brands Inc cultivates, produces, and markets cannabis products in Canada. The company offers medical and recreational cannabis products under the BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, cognoscente, Treehugger, and Pristine brands. It distributes cannabis through medical and recreational sales channels, as well as an e-commerce website.

