Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Avalon Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:AWX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.26. 617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,511. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 million, a P/E ratio of -112.50 and a beta of 0.93. Avalon has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average of $2.71.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.64 million during the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avalon Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AWX Get Rating ) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Avalon worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

