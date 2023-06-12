Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Aspira Women’s Health stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.95. 1,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,303. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Aspira Women’s Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.56.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 278.48% and a negative return on equity of 291.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aspira Women’s Health

About Aspira Women’s Health

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44,834 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 268.8% in the 1st quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 148,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 108,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 36,189 shares in the last quarter. 10.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

