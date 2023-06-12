Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Aspira Women’s Health Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of Aspira Women’s Health stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.95. 1,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,303. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Aspira Women’s Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.56.
Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 278.48% and a negative return on equity of 291.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Aspira Women’s Health
About Aspira Women’s Health
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aspira Women’s Health (AWH)
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Mobileye: A Recent IPO With High Growth (And Squeeze) Potential
- Recession-Resistant Starbucks Stock is Ready to Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.