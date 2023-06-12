Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ARDC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,510. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.09. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $13.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 462.1% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 169,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 139,167 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the first quarter valued at about $727,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the first quarter valued at about $547,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the first quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the first quarter worth about $455,000.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Public Funds is an investment company. They provide investment activities in leveraged loans, high-yield bonds, private debt, private equity, and other types of investments. They offer alternative asset management, financial services, investment management, and direct lending.

