Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Shares of Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 16000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a market cap of C$4.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02.

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Diagras property that consists of 58 contiguous claims with an area of 48,346 hectares located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

