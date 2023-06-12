Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $73.82

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.82 and last traded at $73.82, with a volume of 131910 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACA. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Arcosa from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Arcosa from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Arcosa from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Arcosa Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.32 and its 200 day moving average is $60.80.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.56. Arcosa had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $549.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 3.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,370 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total transaction of $162,700.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,906.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,370 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total transaction of $162,700.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,906.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 5,000 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total value of $331,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,961 shares of company stock worth $1,088,312. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arcosa

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 253.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Arcosa by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

Featured Articles

