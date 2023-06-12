AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 645.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
AppTech Payments Stock Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ:APCXW traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 9,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,251. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.34. AppTech Payments has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.92.
AppTech Payments Company Profile
