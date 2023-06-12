AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 645.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

AppTech Payments Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:APCXW traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 9,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,251. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.34. AppTech Payments has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.92.

AppTech Payments Company Profile

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant services offer financial processing for businesses to accept cashless payments, such as credit cards, automatic clearing house, and wireless payments.

