AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) & Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Head to Head Review

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) and Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.7% of AppHarvest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of AppHarvest shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get AppHarvest alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AppHarvest and Yield10 Bioscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppHarvest $14.59 million 3.53 -$176.65 million ($1.63) -0.20 Yield10 Bioscience $450,000.00 32.11 -$13.57 million ($2.84) -0.85

Profitability

Yield10 Bioscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AppHarvest. Yield10 Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AppHarvest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares AppHarvest and Yield10 Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppHarvest -800.58% -45.62% -24.02% Yield10 Bioscience -3,882.82% -243.41% -143.90%

Risk and Volatility

AppHarvest has a beta of 2.69, meaning that its stock price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yield10 Bioscience has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AppHarvest and Yield10 Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppHarvest 0 2 1 0 2.33 Yield10 Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

AppHarvest presently has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 351.13%. Given AppHarvest’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe AppHarvest is more favorable than Yield10 Bioscience.

Summary

AppHarvest beats Yield10 Bioscience on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AppHarvest

(Get Rating)

AppHarvest, Inc., an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

About Yield10 Bioscience

(Get Rating)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, a trait gene discovery platform develops enhanced oilseed Camelina sativa for the production of proprietary seed products; and discovers high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries. The company was formerly known as Metabolix, Inc. and changed its name to Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. in January 2017. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. was incorporate in 1992 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.