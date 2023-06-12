Analysts Set New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) PT at $10.58

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.58.

Several research analysts have commented on NYCB shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,302,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,902,000 after acquiring an additional 444,458 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,750,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,453,000 after acquiring an additional 13,681,486 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,548,000 after acquiring an additional 13,450,558 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 10,447.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,897,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,554,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784,784 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,577,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,581,000 after acquiring an additional 336,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NYCB traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $10.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,601,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,532,181. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2.87, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $11.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 666.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.85%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

