Analysts Set Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Target Price at C$7.47

Shares of Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.47.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CS. TD Securities raised their target price on Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Capstone Copper from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Capstone Copper from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Capstone Copper from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$8.70 price target on Capstone Copper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

CS traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$5.70. 236,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.30. Capstone Copper has a one year low of C$2.25 and a one year high of C$7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.80.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

