Analysts Set Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Price Target at $19.86

Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.86.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Agiliti from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agiliti news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 35,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $577,593.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,061.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $555,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,756.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 35,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $577,593.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,061.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,056 shares of company stock worth $1,759,971 over the last 90 days. 4.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Agiliti Stock Up 0.9 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Agiliti by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Agiliti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Agiliti by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter.

Agiliti stock opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. Agiliti has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $22.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 195.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.44 million. Agiliti had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Agiliti will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agiliti Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agiliti, Inc engages in manufacturing, management, maintenance, and mobilization of mission-critical, regulated, reusable medical devices. It also offers comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.