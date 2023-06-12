Amundi Sells 290,009 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Amundi reduced its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,633,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,009 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $430,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $179.63. 2,287,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,804,684. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $64.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.14, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.05 and a 1 year high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.38.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

