Amundi Sells 2,661,372 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Amundi lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,412,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,661,372 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.30% of AT&T worth $411,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of AT&T by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.76.

AT&T Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE T traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.93. The stock had a trading volume of 27,507,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,883,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.44.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

