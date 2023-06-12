Amundi Raises Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Amundi raised its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,230,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,947 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $494,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $5.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $211.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,335. The company has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $249.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on IQV. Barclays cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Further Reading

