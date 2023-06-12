Amundi Purchases 816,302 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Amundi raised its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,347,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 816,302 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.50% of American Tower worth $535,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in American Tower by 1.7% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in American Tower by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 5.3% during the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.56.

American Tower Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:AMT traded up $1.26 on Monday, reaching $188.56. 1,533,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,019,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.89 and its 200-day moving average is $206.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.00%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

