Amundi Has $320.40 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Amundi reduced its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,187,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337,975 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 1.63% of Cardinal Health worth $320,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 888.6% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.79.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CAH stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,988,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,479. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.43 and a 200-day moving average of $78.66. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $87.36.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 113.79%.

About Cardinal Health



Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

