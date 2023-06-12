Amundi Buys 116,894 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Amundi raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,957,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,894 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $289,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 905.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 933.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.71.

Shares of DLTR traded up $2.45 on Monday, hitting $134.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,458,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,950. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.33. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $175.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

