Amundi Buys 113,543 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Amundi grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,231,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,543 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.94% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $566,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXS Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $736,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 37,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 12,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 1.3 %

ICE stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.50. 2,904,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,537,675. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.37. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $113.07.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 125,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,619,571. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 4,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $456,675.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,737.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 125,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,619,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,434 shares of company stock valued at $10,083,786. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.89.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Featured Articles

