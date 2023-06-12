AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
AMREP Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of AXR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.30. 8,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,774. AMREP has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.33 million, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.16.
AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.12 million during the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 51.42% and a return on equity of 35.19%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMREP
AMREP Company Profile
AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.
