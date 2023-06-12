AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target Raised to $180.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AMETEK’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AME. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $156.00.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.97. 134,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,037. The stock has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.11. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $151.52.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,706.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,706.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $107,281.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AMETEK by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,971,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,832,003,000 after purchasing an additional 150,835 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,215,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,356,541,000 after acquiring an additional 658,629 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 34.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,042,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,459,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,135 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 61.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,393,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $929,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,797,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,365,000 after acquiring an additional 56,447 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

