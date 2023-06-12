Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Receives $349.70 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $349.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Shares of AMP stock traded down $3.22 on Wednesday, reaching $311.13. The company had a trading volume of 47,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,993. The business’s 50-day moving average is $302.93 and its 200 day moving average is $317.33. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $357.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 30.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.43%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 31,635.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,278,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,115 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,121 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,527,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 298.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,492,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,644,000 after buying an additional 1,117,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 617.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 583,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,839,000 after buying an additional 502,185 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

