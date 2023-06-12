American Express (NYSE:AXP) Holdings Decreased by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,697 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in American Express by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in American Express by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in American Express by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Stock Up 1.1 %

AXP stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $173.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,558,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,265. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.50 and a 200 day moving average of $160.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 25.24%.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Redburn Partners lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

