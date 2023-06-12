Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Alpha Star Acquisition Price Performance

Alpha Star Acquisition stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.64. 2,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,548. Alpha Star Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Star Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Alpha Star Acquisition by 214.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $51,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Alpha Star Acquisition by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Alpha Star Acquisition by 36.6% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 6,342 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpha Star Acquisition

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

