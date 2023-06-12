AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rithm Capital by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,301,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,468,000 after buying an additional 321,279 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $65,192,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rithm Capital by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,614,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,611,000 after purchasing an additional 489,211 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $54,076,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $50,728,000. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RITM traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,821,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,213,627. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average is $8.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $783.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 178.57%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RITM. Raymond James lowered their target price on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rithm Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.42.

Rithm Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

