Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ALSN traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.57. The company had a trading volume of 206,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,123. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.98. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $53.57.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.42 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 67.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.9% during the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 299,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 98,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 18,756 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 80.2% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Further Reading

