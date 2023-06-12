ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.17.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ALLETE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

ALLETE Price Performance

Shares of ALE traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.06. The stock had a trading volume of 28,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,433. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. ALLETE has a 12-month low of $47.77 and a 12-month high of $67.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.54 and its 200 day moving average is $63.06.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.17). ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $564.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.678 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALLETE

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ALLETE by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ALLETE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 921.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Stories

