Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stake Boosted by Mass Ave Global Inc.

Mass Ave Global Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 298.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,062,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 795,265 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 27.3% of Mass Ave Global Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mass Ave Global Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $93,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 0.4 %

BABA stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.86. 11,559,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,824,990. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $125.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group Profile

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.69.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

