Alianza Minerals (CVE:ANZ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Alianza Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ANZ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 5000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Alianza Minerals Trading Down 20.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03.

Alianza Minerals Company Profile

Alianza Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, and lead deposits. It holds interests in the mineral exploration projects located in Nevada and Colorado, the United States; Yukon Territory and British Columbia, Canada; and Peru.

