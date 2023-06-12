Alerus Financial NA Sells 135 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Alerus Financial NA lessened its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $7,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $453.51. The company had a trading volume of 781,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $68.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $429.10 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $454.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $474.42.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.10 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

