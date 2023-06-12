Alerus Financial NA Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Alerus Financial NA purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 71,365 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. United Bank grew its position in shares of NIKE by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 17,870 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 26,667 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 88,218 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after acquiring an additional 34,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in NIKE by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 78,954 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 40,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays upgraded NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.83. The company had a trading volume of 7,956,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,442,382. The stock has a market cap of $164.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.08.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

