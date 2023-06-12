Alerus Financial NA Has $11.52 Million Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Alerus Financial NA decreased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,890 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV comprises approximately 1.1% of Alerus Financial NA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $11,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BUD. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,527 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,674 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $55.15. 3,110,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,087,976. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $95.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $67.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.611 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.40%.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.