Alerus Financial NA Grows Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Alerus Financial NA increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software comprises about 0.8% of Alerus Financial NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $8,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 634,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,836,000 after purchasing an additional 101,883 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 563,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,714,000 after buying an additional 50,803 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 89,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,319,000 after buying an additional 34,014 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TTWO. Wedbush increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $1,312,958.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,708,457.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $861,887.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,240,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $1,312,958.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,147 shares in the company, valued at $91,708,457.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,386 shares of company stock worth $10,555,749. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,023,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,567. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $141.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.77 and its 200-day moving average is $115.35. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.68.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.