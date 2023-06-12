Alerus Financial NA Decreases Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Alerus Financial NA cut its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PRU traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,437,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,598. The company has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 940.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.44. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,555.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the topic of several research reports. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.83.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

